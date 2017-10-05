Week 6 football roundup H Ray Warnock Ripley McDonalds robbed overnight Familiar pizzeria in Ripley has new owners Linda Taylor Rene Sizemore-Dahlheimer Eugene Snider Eric Workman Gregory Terry Edith M Moore Eileen Womacks Michael C Jennings Janice K Brunner Cheer squads compete at ‘Little State Fair’ Truck, tractor pulls draw a crowd at Brown County Fair Week 5 football roundup Lady Broncos rise to 11-6 with win over Batavia Broncos buck Clinton-Massie, Goshen James H Boyd Warren A Stanley Jane R Ernst Darrell F Anderson James W Ball Jr June R Paul Robert Kattine Tony W Ratliff Carroll G Boothby Ripley Council addresses roof replacement and paving projects Beasley Farm to remain agricultural forever Janet R Whitt Jacqualine Attinger L Mae Spencer Battle between Broncos, G-Men ends in tie SB Warriors rout Peebles, 60-0 Lady Jays celebrate first victory Lady Rockets on a roll Rockets cruise to 4-0 Broncos celebrate homecoming Sininger wraps up another outstanding regular season of high school golf Joan E Stevens Esther R Kennedy Myrtle Mays Ripley artist to exhibit her works Ripley Police sponsor ‘Night Out in the Park’ Every BIRDY welcome at fish fry Have breakfast with RULH Superintendent Sept. 21 G-Men win streak hits 5 Runners compete at Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady G-Men stand at 3-2-2 SHAC play begins for Ripley golfers Week 3 football roundup Jays rise to 5-2 with win over Williamsburg Audrey F Staten Rural Heritage Quilt Show winners RULH Elementary first graders take on new technology 2017 DAR Charity Golf Scramble St. Michael students visit “Living Lands and Waters” RULH High School reaches out to those in need Lillian E Cowdrey Catherine A Houk Warriors win Jim Neu XC Invite Week 2 football roundup Broncos unbeaten at 4-0 Lady Broncos compete in Bob Schul XC Invite Ronnie L Day Nettie F Lightner Buildings demolished, Village waits to be paid Ohio Rural Heritage Festival celebrated Henry E Fields Anleah W Stamper Maxine M Garrett U.S. 68 reopens Drought ends for Lady Rockets G-Men rise to 3-1 with back-to-back victories Rockets cruise to 4-0 win over Jays Lady Broncos start off SBAAC American Division play with 3-2 win over Goshen Week one football roundup Preparation begins for Ripley River Village Christmas celebration 3rd Annual Job Fair sponsored by Open Arms*****Always helps Veterans and others Evelyn E Smith Peggy A Wiederhold Thomas P Neary Warriors kick off SHAC play Lady Broncos stand at 2-1 Late Devil goals lead to Lady Warrior loss David R Carrington Sr 2017 Ohio Rural Heritage Festival Ripley DAR contributes towards new village flags Rural Heritage Festival event schedule Betty G Schatzman Robert L McAfee Paul V Tolle Herbert D Smith Helen R Little Eugene M Press Lady Broncos out to defend league title SHAC holds volleyball preview Lady Warriors packed with experience, talent for 2017 fall soccer campaign Georgetown’s Sininger off to excellent start for 2017 golf season RULH BOE recognizes Dr. Naylor for years of service as superintendent
Sports

Week 6 football roundup

About

Written by Ripley Bee Leave a comment
Western Brown’s Josh Fry attempts to muscle his way past Goshen defenders during the Broncos’ week six game.

 

By Wade Linville – 

The Western Brown Broncos suffered a loss to the visiting Goshen Warriors in week seven on the gridiron, while the Fayetteville-Perry Rockets suffered their second loss of the season while facing Clermont Northeastern in a league contest.
The Fayetteville-Perry varsity football squad was on the road in week six at Clermont Northeastern High School to face the home standing Rockets in what was their first ever Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division contest. The league bout was dubbed “The Battle of the Rockets”, a Sept. 28 contest that ended in a 42-7 for Clermont Northeastern.
The Clermont Northeastern Rockets racked up 356 yards of offense, rushing for 295 yards as a team.
Leading the Clermont Northeastern ground game was Cole Joslin, who took 21 carries for a total of 187 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
“We had a slow start,” said Fayetteville-Perry head football coach Kevin Finch following the loss to Clermont Northeastern. “That’s part of our inexperience, we’re pretty young this year. I think we still have growing pains, how to come out against a team. We definitely started slow, but I was proud of how the kids responded in the second half. Hats off to Coach Fishback, he’s done a wonderful job with this program.”
After getting off to a slow start, the Fayetteville-Perry Rockets held Clermont Northeastern to only one touchdown in the second half.
“The kids responded,” Finch said of his team’s effort in the second half. “I told them at the beginning of the game they were going to have some difficult situations and they’re going to have to respond. That was the word I kept saying over and over again. They kept battling and kept fighting.”
Clermont Northeastern rose to an overall record of 4-2 and a league record of 1-0 with the Sept. 28 win, while Fayetteville-Perry fell to an overall record of 4-2 and a league record of 0-1.
The Western Brown Broncos were hoping for big improvements in week seven on the gridiron after suffering a 56-0 loss to the Goshen Warriors in week six on Sept. 29 to drop to an overall record of 1-5 and a league mark of 0-1.
The Warriors remained unbeaten on the season with the week six win at Western Brown’s LaRosa’s Field, rising to an overall record of 6-0 and a 1-0 record in Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division play.
It was a league bout that saw the visiting Warriors rack up 21 points in the first quarter and 21 more in the second period to hold a 42-0 lead at halftime break.
The Warriors went on to score one more touchdown in the third quarter and another in the fourth quarter with the running clock rule in effect throughout the second half.
The Warriors were able to show just why they are undefeated on the season, recording 485 yards of total offense compared to Western Brown’s 169 offensive yards.
The Warriors relied heavily on their ground game, racking up 325 rushing yards led by Jimmy Strunk’s 120 yards and three touchdowns off 15 carries.
The Broncos totaled 129 yards in the air and only 40 on the ground in the week six loss.
The Broncos were on the road Oct. 6 for a league contest against the 6-0 team of Clinton Massie High School that defeated Batavia 62-0 in league play on Sept. 29.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Ripley Bee