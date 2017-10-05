Week 6 football roundup

By Wade Linville –

The Western Brown Broncos suffered a loss to the visiting Goshen Warriors in week seven on the gridiron, while the Fayetteville-Perry Rockets suffered their second loss of the season while facing Clermont Northeastern in a league contest.

The Fayetteville-Perry varsity football squad was on the road in week six at Clermont Northeastern High School to face the home standing Rockets in what was their first ever Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division contest. The league bout was dubbed “The Battle of the Rockets”, a Sept. 28 contest that ended in a 42-7 for Clermont Northeastern.

The Clermont Northeastern Rockets racked up 356 yards of offense, rushing for 295 yards as a team.

Leading the Clermont Northeastern ground game was Cole Joslin, who took 21 carries for a total of 187 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

“We had a slow start,” said Fayetteville-Perry head football coach Kevin Finch following the loss to Clermont Northeastern. “That’s part of our inexperience, we’re pretty young this year. I think we still have growing pains, how to come out against a team. We definitely started slow, but I was proud of how the kids responded in the second half. Hats off to Coach Fishback, he’s done a wonderful job with this program.”

After getting off to a slow start, the Fayetteville-Perry Rockets held Clermont Northeastern to only one touchdown in the second half.

“The kids responded,” Finch said of his team’s effort in the second half. “I told them at the beginning of the game they were going to have some difficult situations and they’re going to have to respond. That was the word I kept saying over and over again. They kept battling and kept fighting.”

Clermont Northeastern rose to an overall record of 4-2 and a league record of 1-0 with the Sept. 28 win, while Fayetteville-Perry fell to an overall record of 4-2 and a league record of 0-1.

The Western Brown Broncos were hoping for big improvements in week seven on the gridiron after suffering a 56-0 loss to the Goshen Warriors in week six on Sept. 29 to drop to an overall record of 1-5 and a league mark of 0-1.

The Warriors remained unbeaten on the season with the week six win at Western Brown’s LaRosa’s Field, rising to an overall record of 6-0 and a 1-0 record in Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division play.

It was a league bout that saw the visiting Warriors rack up 21 points in the first quarter and 21 more in the second period to hold a 42-0 lead at halftime break.

The Warriors went on to score one more touchdown in the third quarter and another in the fourth quarter with the running clock rule in effect throughout the second half.

The Warriors were able to show just why they are undefeated on the season, recording 485 yards of total offense compared to Western Brown’s 169 offensive yards.

The Warriors relied heavily on their ground game, racking up 325 rushing yards led by Jimmy Strunk’s 120 yards and three touchdowns off 15 carries.

The Broncos totaled 129 yards in the air and only 40 on the ground in the week six loss.

The Broncos were on the road Oct. 6 for a league contest against the 6-0 team of Clinton Massie High School that defeated Batavia 62-0 in league play on Sept. 29.