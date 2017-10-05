Broncos move closer to SBAAC American Division title Lady G-Men working hard, showing improvement Sports complex soon to open in Mt. Orab Week 6 football roundup H Ray Warnock Ripley McDonalds robbed overnight Familiar pizzeria in Ripley has new owners Linda Taylor Rene Sizemore-Dahlheimer Eugene Snider Eric Workman Gregory Terry Edith M Moore Eileen Womacks Michael C Jennings Janice K Brunner Cheer squads compete at ‘Little State Fair’ Truck, tractor pulls draw a crowd at Brown County Fair Week 5 football roundup Lady Broncos rise to 11-6 with win over Batavia Broncos buck Clinton-Massie, Goshen James H Boyd Warren A Stanley Jane R Ernst Darrell F Anderson James W Ball Jr June R Paul Robert Kattine Tony W Ratliff Carroll G Boothby Ripley Council addresses roof replacement and paving projects Beasley Farm to remain agricultural forever Janet R Whitt Jacqualine Attinger L Mae Spencer Battle between Broncos, G-Men ends in tie SB Warriors rout Peebles, 60-0 Lady Jays celebrate first victory Lady Rockets on a roll Rockets cruise to 4-0 Broncos celebrate homecoming Sininger wraps up another outstanding regular season of high school golf Joan E Stevens Esther R Kennedy Myrtle Mays Ripley artist to exhibit her works Ripley Police sponsor ‘Night Out in the Park’ Every BIRDY welcome at fish fry Have breakfast with RULH Superintendent Sept. 21 G-Men win streak hits 5 Runners compete at Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady G-Men stand at 3-2-2 SHAC play begins for Ripley golfers Week 3 football roundup Jays rise to 5-2 with win over Williamsburg Audrey F Staten Rural Heritage Quilt Show winners RULH Elementary first graders take on new technology 2017 DAR Charity Golf Scramble St. Michael students visit “Living Lands and Waters” RULH High School reaches out to those in need Lillian E Cowdrey Catherine A Houk Warriors win Jim Neu XC Invite Week 2 football roundup Broncos unbeaten at 4-0 Lady Broncos compete in Bob Schul XC Invite Ronnie L Day Nettie F Lightner Buildings demolished, Village waits to be paid Ohio Rural Heritage Festival celebrated Henry E Fields Anleah W Stamper Maxine M Garrett U.S. 68 reopens Drought ends for Lady Rockets G-Men rise to 3-1 with back-to-back victories Rockets cruise to 4-0 win over Jays Lady Broncos start off SBAAC American Division play with 3-2 win over Goshen Week one football roundup Preparation begins for Ripley River Village Christmas celebration 3rd Annual Job Fair sponsored by Open Arms*****Always helps Veterans and others Evelyn E Smith Peggy A Wiederhold Thomas P Neary Warriors kick off SHAC play Lady Broncos stand at 2-1 Late Devil goals lead to Lady Warrior loss David R Carrington Sr 2017 Ohio Rural Heritage Festival Ripley DAR contributes towards new village flags Rural Heritage Festival event schedule Betty G Schatzman Robert L McAfee Paul V Tolle Herbert D Smith Helen R Little Eugene M Press Lady Broncos out to defend league title SHAC holds volleyball preview
Broncos move closer to SBAAC American Division title

Western Brown’s Colston Roades goes up for a header in the Broncos’ Oct. 2 victory over West Clermont.

 

WBHS boys soccer team remains unbeaten with wins over W. Clermont, Wilmington – 

By Wade Linville – 

The Western Brown Broncos moved one step closer to repeating as the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division champions with their Oct. 3 league victory over Wilmington.
Wilmington stood in second place in SBAAC American Division standings and were in desperate need of a league win on Tuesday, but it was a Western Brown goal late in the second half that would seal the victory for the Broncos.
The game was decided with a single goal in the final minute of the game. It came from a free kick 50 yards from goal where Western Brown’s Blake Hurt delivered a ball into the penalty area where senior teammate Colston Roades shielded the Wilmington goalkeeper and flicked a header into the net for the game winning goal with 47 seconds remaining in the contest.The win pushed Western Brown’s record to 7-0 in SBAAC American Division play and 10-0-2 overall.
After the win over Wilmington, the Broncos need only one win or tie in the remaining three
league contests to repeat as SBAAC American division champions.
The Broncos cruised to a 5-1 non-league win over West Clermont on Monday night at Western Brown’s Kibler Stadium LaRosa’s Field just prior to the win over Wilmington.
The Broncos were scheduled to face the Batavia Bulldogs in a league game on the road Oct. 5 and on Oct. 9 they will host Ross for a non-league contest.

