Ripley McDonalds robbed overnight

By Wayne Gates –

The McDonalds in Ripley was the target of a robbery in the early morning hours of Sept. 25.

Ripley Police Chief Joel Barnett said that the robbery happened between 2:30 and 3:30 a.m., when officers were called to the scene.

“When police arrived on scene, the restaurant was cleared and the suspect had fled on foot,” Barnett wote in an e-mail statement.

“The investigation is still ongoing, as we have talked to a few witnesses, and received many tips on the suspect. Evidence was taken from the scene for further processing, and we have one or two very strong suspects in mind.”

Barnett continued, “The suspect did come away with a large amount of cash. The exact amount has not been released. We have some strong evidence, and some strong leads to go by. I’m very confident with all the information, statements, and evidence that was gathered up to this point will be good enough for a possible warrant for arrest.”