H. Ray Warnock, age 84, of Mount Orab, passed away Monday, October 2, 2017 at Clermont Mercy Hospital. He was born February 3, 1933 in Fullerton, KY, son of the late Raymond Warnock and Edith Gordon Warnock. He was a member of Living Church of Five Mile, the American Legion and was an U.S. Air Force veteran. Surviving are daughter, Kim Warnock, son, Timothy (Lupe) Warnock, 5 grandchildren, Trenton, Trista, Keysha Nicholas and Laura, 8 great-grandchildren, Alexis, Anna, Autumn, Khloe, Kaiden, Kylah, Ryan, & Alexandra. Also surviving are two brothers, Danny Warnock, Gerald Warnock, and a sister, Linda Brown. In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Warnock, two sisters, Reba Dameron and Betty Lyons and a brother, Fred Warnock. Services will be held at Living Church of Five Mile, Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 11:00 am with Rev. Don White officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Orab Cemetery where the Southwest Ohio VFW Memorial Team will conduct full military honors. Friends will be received at the Living Church of Five Mile 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. Contributions in Ray’s memory may be made to the Living Church of Five Mile 16908 U.S. Rte. 68 Mt. Orab, OH 45154. The Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, is serving the family. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.