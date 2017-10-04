Familiar pizzeria in Ripley has new owners

By Martha B. Jacob –

It was a huge step for Jonathan and Katie Louderback to take when they bought JC’s Pizzeria last month. But it was a step they were both excited and ready to take together.

When the Louderback’s heard that the owner of JC’s Pizzeria was selling the well established business, it only took a couple days of discussion to know this was a move they were ready to make.

“Jonathan and I were so excited to get this opportunity at this time in our lives,” Katie said. “It took most of our summer to get everything ready, the financing, the take-over and just getting everything organized the way we want it.