Rene Sizemore-Dahlheimer (Gardner) of Fayetteville Ohio passed away on Wednesday September 27, 2017 surrounded by numerous loving family and friends.

Born the oldest of 11 siblings on Jan 27, 1953, Rene was an inherent caretaker. The love, compassion, and nurturing she so freely gave to those around her is a most beautiful and lasting legacy for a woman who meant so much to so many. From siblings to children, to her aging parents, to grandchildren and pets, to friends and acquaintances, Rene was a source of gentle support and unconditional love to all she met.

She is preceded in death by both her parents Donald and Anna Mae Gardner. She is survived by her ten siblings, five children Glynda (Ron), Heather (Kevin), Denny, Brian (Jana), and Tina. The people who brought her the most joy were her grandchildren Courtney, Austen, Corinne, Reese, Keaton, Korbin, Eden, Ben, Eliza, Hunter, and Christopher.

A private fund has been established to help the family at www.youcaring.com/renedahlheimersgrandsonhunter-963035