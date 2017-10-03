Gregory Terry, 77, of Sardinia, Ohio, died peacefully in the arms of his family, Saturday, September 30, 2017 at the Christ Hospital in Cincinnati. He was born in Hardburly, KY on May 2, 1940. Greg always stayed true to his eastern Kentucky roots. At the age of 18, Greg started working at General Motors in Norwood. Six years later, he married his best friend, his “rock”, Virginia Allen, in Clintwood, VA. Greg loved his four children and spending time with each of them from having long discussions with Ann, eating Tamara’s homemade chocolate pies, farming with Richard, and playing baby dolls with Tina. He loved playing Rook with his brothers, watching UK basketball, teasing his sisters, and taking care of his parents. Greg was also a longtime member of the Masonic Greenville Lodge No. 655 of Caney, KY.

Greg is preceded in death by his parents Thornton Terry and Hazel Prater Terry, one sister, Linda Terry, and three brothers – Randolph, Ralph Paul, and James Trent Terry. Greg is survived by his wife, Virginia Terry of Sardinia, 3 daughters; Elizabeth Ann Smith and husband Danny of Sardinia, Tamara Sue Martin and husband Curt of Lexington, KY, Tina Aileen Tkach, and husband Kevin of Union, KY, 1 son: Richard Lee Terry and wife Christine of Winchester, 9 grandchildren, Austin Tyler Smith, and wife Katlyn; Dylan Lane Smith, Amanda Jean Shell, Claire Marie Martin, Allison Nicole Shell, Grace Amelia Martin, Garret Michael Davis, Cody Franklin Davis, and Pierce Gregory Tkach. He is also survived by 5 brothers; Norvin “Shorty” Terry and wife Shirley of West Liberty, KY, Phillip Ray Terry and wife Linda Gale of West Liberty, KY, Harold Terry and wife Phyllis of Catlettsburg, KY, Darrell Terry and wife Judy of Flatwoods, KY, Danny Terry and wife Sherry, of West Liberty, KY, and 4 sisters; Mable Keith of Sebring, FL; Barbara Ann Schirmer of Lexington, KY, Lois Wilson of Lexington, KY, and Charlene Atkins and husband Tony Atkins, of Lexington, KY, 2 sister-in-laws; Lucille Terry of Bethel and Marcie Terry of Stanton, KY. Greg is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a countless list of friends and loved ones, each holding a special place in his heart.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 4th, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville, Ohio. The family will then gather for a visitation on Thursday, October 5th at 1:00 pm at the Magoffin County Funeral Home in Salyersville, KY, followed by a Masonic Ritual and funeral services starting at 3:00 pm. Greg will be laid to rest at Newt Howard Cemetery in Bloomington, KY, immediately following the service.

