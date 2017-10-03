Eugene Snider

Eugene “Sonny” Snider, age 78, passed away Tuesday, September 26, 2017, beloved husband of Rita Snider (nee Reynolds), loving father of J. R. (Malissia) Snider, Timmy (Nikki) Snider and Chris (Connie) Snider, cherished grandfather of Jason, Cindy, Heather, Nicole, Gwen, Lauren, T. J., Hunter, Tiffany and Austin, also survived by 11 great-grandchildren. Memorial Services will be held at the Maham Funeral Home, 187 North Second Street, Williamsburg, Ohio on Saturday, September… 30, 2017 at 11am. Visitation will be from 10am until the time of service at the funeral home.