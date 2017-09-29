Janice K Brunner

Janice Kay Brunner, age 72 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at her residence. Janice was born January 1, 1945 in Nicholas County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Timothy and Myrtle (Ramey) Murrell. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by five brothers and sisters. Janice Kay Brunner, age 72 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at her residence. Janice was born January 1, 1945 in Nicholas County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Timothy and Myrtle (Ramey) Murrell. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by five brothers and sisters.

Mrs. Brunner is survived by her husband – Robert P. Brunner; two sons – Jeffery Stewart Brunner and Steven Brunner and wife Deborah all of Mt. Orab, Ohio; four grandchildren – Pamela Kay Liming of Lynchburg, Ohio, Dale Stewart Brunner of Hamersville, Ohio, Jennifer Lynn Perez and Nicolette Elizabeth Brunner both of Mt. Orab, Ohio; two great grandchildren – Dakota Liming of Lynchburg, Ohio and Malyla Perez of Mt. Orab, Ohio; two brothers – Roger Murrell of Hillsboro, Ohio and David Murrell of Goshen, Ohio and two sisters – Frances (Murrell) of Cincinnati, Ohio and Helen Walton of Hillsboro, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, October 2, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Rex Schrolucke and Steve Brunner will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery