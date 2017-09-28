Cheer squads compete at ‘Little State Fair’ Truck, tractor pulls draw a crowd at Brown County Fair Week 5 football roundup Lady Broncos rise to 11-6 with win over Batavia Broncos buck Clinton-Massie, Goshen James H Boyd Warren A Stanley Jane R Ernst Darrell F Anderson James W Ball Jr June R Paul Robert Kattine Tony W Ratliff Carroll G Boothby Ripley Council addresses roof replacement and paving projects Beasley Farm to remain agricultural forever Janet R Whitt Jacqualine Attinger L Mae Spencer Battle between Broncos, G-Men ends in tie SB Warriors rout Peebles, 60-0 Lady Jays celebrate first victory Lady Rockets on a roll Rockets cruise to 4-0 Broncos celebrate homecoming Sininger wraps up another outstanding regular season of high school golf Joan E Stevens Esther R Kennedy Myrtle Mays Ripley artist to exhibit her works Ripley Police sponsor ‘Night Out in the Park’ Every BIRDY welcome at fish fry Have breakfast with RULH Superintendent Sept. 21 G-Men win streak hits 5 Runners compete at Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady G-Men stand at 3-2-2 SHAC play begins for Ripley golfers Week 3 football roundup Jays rise to 5-2 with win over Williamsburg Audrey F Staten Rural Heritage Quilt Show winners RULH Elementary first graders take on new technology 2017 DAR Charity Golf Scramble St. Michael students visit “Living Lands and Waters” RULH High School reaches out to those in need Lillian E Cowdrey Catherine A Houk Warriors win Jim Neu XC Invite Week 2 football roundup Broncos unbeaten at 4-0 Lady Broncos compete in Bob Schul XC Invite Ronnie L Day Nettie F Lightner Buildings demolished, Village waits to be paid Ohio Rural Heritage Festival celebrated Henry E Fields Anleah W Stamper Maxine M Garrett U.S. 68 reopens Drought ends for Lady Rockets G-Men rise to 3-1 with back-to-back victories Rockets cruise to 4-0 win over Jays Lady Broncos start off SBAAC American Division play with 3-2 win over Goshen Week one football roundup Preparation begins for Ripley River Village Christmas celebration 3rd Annual Job Fair sponsored by Open Arms*****Always helps Veterans and others Evelyn E Smith Peggy A Wiederhold Thomas P Neary Warriors kick off SHAC play Lady Broncos stand at 2-1 Late Devil goals lead to Lady Warrior loss David R Carrington Sr 2017 Ohio Rural Heritage Festival Ripley DAR contributes towards new village flags Rural Heritage Festival event schedule Betty G Schatzman Robert L McAfee Paul V Tolle Herbert D Smith Helen R Little Eugene M Press Lady Broncos out to defend league title SHAC holds volleyball preview Lady Warriors packed with experience, talent for 2017 fall soccer campaign Georgetown’s Sininger off to excellent start for 2017 golf season RULH BOE recognizes Dr. Naylor for years of service as superintendent RULH Superintendent invites public to district open house Bob Groh Memorial Show set for August 26 at Heritage Festival ‘Support Your Veterans’ Car & Bike Show Danny F Dickson Eva J Smith Michael R Stewart Sr Charles McRoberts III Marsha B Thigpen Michael L Chinn William A Coyne Jr Woman found dead in Ripley A girl’s life on the gridiron Rockets face G-Men in preseason scrimmage
Cheer squads compete at ‘Little State Fair’

Written by Ripley Bee
The Western Brown High School varsity cheer squad took home three first place trophies during the 13th annual Brown County Fair Cheer Competition in memory of Jaymie Jamison held Sept. 27.

 

Western Brown High School takes home three first place trophies – 

By Wade Linville – 

Cheer squads from Brown and surrounding counties ranging from PeeWee to high school varsity levels gathered at the Brown County Fairgrounds in Georgetown on Wednesday, Sept. 27, competing for trophies and prizes during the 13th annual Brown County Fair Cheer Competition held in memory of Jaymie Jamison.
Cheer squads took turns on the big blue mat, showing off their routines they’ve worked hard on in recent weeks with hopes of wowing the large crowd of spectators that packed the grand stands and surrounded the main ring of the fairgrounds. Coming away with three first place trophies was the Western Brown High School varsity cheer squad, winning the varsity cheer non-mount division, the varsity dance division, and the open dance division.
It was West Union High School’s varsity cheer team winning the mount division, while placing second in the varsity mount division was the Eastern High School cheer squad, and tying for third in the mount division were the cheer squads of Manchester High School and North Adams High School.
Taking first place in the all-star cheer division was the Southern Buckeye Youth Warriors cheer squad.
In the middle school cheer division it was Manchester Middle School’s cheer squad taking first place. Placing runner-up in the middle school cheer division was the squad of North Adams Middle School, and finishing in third place was Eastern Middle School.
Finishing runner-up behind Western Brown High School in the varsity dance division was Blanchester High School’s cheer team. Tying for third place in the varsity dance division were the cheer squads of Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School and Lynchburg-Clay High School.
Winning the middle school dance division was the cheer squad of Eastern Middle School. Finishing second in the middle school dance division was Williamsburg Middle School, while placing third in the middle school dance division was Mount Orab Middle School.
Finishing runner-up behind Western Brown High School in the open dance division was North Adams Elementary’s cheer squad.
North Adams Elementary’s cheer team won the PeeWee cheer division, while finishing runner-up in the PeeWee cheer division was Western Brown’s seven-year-olds. Tying for third place in the PeeWee cheer division were Manchester Elementary and Western Brown eight-year-olds.

