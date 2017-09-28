Broncos buck Clinton-Massie, Goshen

Western Brown HS boys soccer team unbeaten in SBAAC American Division at 6-0 –

By Wade Linville –

The Western Brown Broncos moved two league victories closer to repeating as Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division champions as they cruised to shutout victories over Clinton-Massie and Goshen to up their overall record to 8-0-2 and their league record to 6-0.

The Broncos were on their home field for the Sept. 19 league match against Clinton-Massie, racking up eight goals for a 8-0 win.

Western Brown’s Dillan Scarpinski scored two goals in the win over Clinton-Massie, while also scoring goals for the Broncos were Colston Roades, Afton Dixon, Austin Coffey, Chase Easterling, Blake Hurt, and Austin Kirk. Easterling also recorded three assists, while Roades and Coffey dished out one assist each.

The Broncos were on the road Sept. 26, coming away with a 6-0 league win over the home standing Goshen Warriors. Coffey and Hurt fired for two goals apiece to lead the Broncos in scoring in the win at Goshen. Also scoring goals in the win were Roades and Scarpinski. Delivering assists were Easterling, Roades, Ian Shaffer, Coffey, and Kirk.

The win at Goshen was the seventh shutout victory of the season for Western Brown’s junior goalkeeper Sam Linkous.

The Broncos are scheduled to be back in action on their home field on Monday, Oct. 2, as they play host to West Clermont for a non-league contest.