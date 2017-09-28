Broncos buck Clinton-Massie, Goshen James H Boyd Warren A Stanley Jane R Ernst Darrell F Anderson James W Ball Jr June R Paul Robert Kattine Tony W Ratliff Carroll G Boothby Ripley Council addresses roof replacement and paving projects Beasley Farm to remain agricultural forever Janet R Whitt Jacqualine Attinger L Mae Spencer Battle between Broncos, G-Men ends in tie SB Warriors rout Peebles, 60-0 Lady Jays celebrate first victory Lady Rockets on a roll Rockets cruise to 4-0 Broncos celebrate homecoming Sininger wraps up another outstanding regular season of high school golf Joan E Stevens Esther R Kennedy Myrtle Mays Ripley artist to exhibit her works Ripley Police sponsor ‘Night Out in the Park’ Every BIRDY welcome at fish fry Have breakfast with RULH Superintendent Sept. 21 G-Men win streak hits 5 Runners compete at Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady G-Men stand at 3-2-2 SHAC play begins for Ripley golfers Week 3 football roundup Jays rise to 5-2 with win over Williamsburg Audrey F Staten Rural Heritage Quilt Show winners RULH Elementary first graders take on new technology 2017 DAR Charity Golf Scramble St. Michael students visit “Living Lands and Waters” RULH High School reaches out to those in need Lillian E Cowdrey Catherine A Houk Warriors win Jim Neu XC Invite Week 2 football roundup Broncos unbeaten at 4-0 Lady Broncos compete in Bob Schul XC Invite Ronnie L Day Nettie F Lightner Buildings demolished, Village waits to be paid Ohio Rural Heritage Festival celebrated Henry E Fields Anleah W Stamper Maxine M Garrett U.S. 68 reopens Drought ends for Lady Rockets G-Men rise to 3-1 with back-to-back victories Rockets cruise to 4-0 win over Jays Lady Broncos start off SBAAC American Division play with 3-2 win over Goshen Week one football roundup Preparation begins for Ripley River Village Christmas celebration 3rd Annual Job Fair sponsored by Open Arms*****Always helps Veterans and others Evelyn E Smith Peggy A Wiederhold Thomas P Neary Warriors kick off SHAC play Lady Broncos stand at 2-1 Late Devil goals lead to Lady Warrior loss David R Carrington Sr 2017 Ohio Rural Heritage Festival Ripley DAR contributes towards new village flags Rural Heritage Festival event schedule Betty G Schatzman Robert L McAfee Paul V Tolle Herbert D Smith Helen R Little Eugene M Press Lady Broncos out to defend league title SHAC holds volleyball preview Lady Warriors packed with experience, talent for 2017 fall soccer campaign Georgetown’s Sininger off to excellent start for 2017 golf season RULH BOE recognizes Dr. Naylor for years of service as superintendent RULH Superintendent invites public to district open house Bob Groh Memorial Show set for August 26 at Heritage Festival ‘Support Your Veterans’ Car & Bike Show Danny F Dickson Eva J Smith Michael R Stewart Sr Charles McRoberts III Marsha B Thigpen Michael L Chinn William A Coyne Jr Woman found dead in Ripley A girl’s life on the gridiron Rockets face G-Men in preseason scrimmage 13th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk draws a crowd William C Latham Over 20,000 pounds of trash picked up in and around Ohio River in Ripley Ripley Village Council approves water plans
Broncos buck Clinton-Massie, Goshen

Western Brown’s Colston Roades is on the attack during the Broncos’ Sept. 19 win over Clinton-Massie.

Western Brown HS boys soccer team unbeaten in SBAAC American Division at 6-0 – 

By Wade Linville – 

The Western Brown Broncos moved two league victories closer to repeating as Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division champions as they cruised to shutout victories over Clinton-Massie and Goshen to up their overall record to 8-0-2 and their league record to 6-0.
The Broncos were on their home field for the Sept. 19 league match against Clinton-Massie, racking up eight goals for a 8-0 win.
Western Brown’s Dillan Scarpinski scored two goals in the win over Clinton-Massie, while also scoring goals for the Broncos were Colston Roades, Afton Dixon, Austin Coffey, Chase Easterling, Blake Hurt, and Austin Kirk. Easterling also recorded three assists, while Roades and Coffey dished out one assist each.
The Broncos were on the road Sept. 26, coming away with a 6-0 league win over the home standing Goshen Warriors. Coffey and Hurt fired for two goals apiece to lead the Broncos in scoring in the win at Goshen. Also scoring goals in the win were Roades and Scarpinski. Delivering assists were Easterling, Roades, Ian Shaffer, Coffey, and Kirk.
The win at Goshen was the seventh shutout victory of the season for Western Brown’s junior goalkeeper Sam Linkous.
The Broncos are scheduled to be back in action on their home field on Monday, Oct. 2, as they play host to West Clermont for a non-league contest.

