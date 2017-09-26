Robert Kattine

Robert (Steve) Kattine, age 69 of Williamsburg, Ohio died Saturday, September 23, 2017 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. Steve was a heavy equipment mechanic and a United States Army Vietnam veteran. He was born June 23, 1948 in Maysville, Kentucky the son of Helen (Ring) Kattine of Georgetown, Ohio and the late Bob D. Kattine. Robert (Steve) Kattine, age 69 of Williamsburg, Ohio died Saturday, September 23, 2017 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. Steve was a heavy equipment mechanic and a United States Army Vietnam veteran. He was born June 23, 1948 in Maysville, Kentucky the son of Helen (Ring) Kattine of Georgetown, Ohio and the late Bob D. Kattine.

Steve is survived by his wife of forty-seven years – Beverly (Fite) Kattine whom he married August 29, 1970; three sons – Jeffrey Kattine and wife Cassie of Independence, Kentucky, Jamey Kattine and wife Amy of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Jeremy Kattine of Mt. Orab, Ohio; eight grandchildren – Paige, Nolan, Roman, Courtney, Emma, Hunter, Hayden and Hayley Kattine; one great grandchild – Brayden White and his mother – Helen Kattine of Georgetown, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, October 1, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio with veterans services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.