June R Paul

June Rosalie Paul, age 88 of Ripley, Ohio died Friday, September 22, 2017 at the Drake Center – Vitas Hospice Unit in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was retired from U.S. Shoe and was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio. June was born June 1, 1929 in Ripley, Ohio the daughter of the late Robert Roscoe and Mary (Morris) Miller. She was also preceded in death by one sister – Myrtie Vaughn and four brothers – Richard, George, Dyke and Robert Miller.

June is survived by one son – James (Pam) Paul of Tucson, Arizona; one grandson – James Paul, Jr. of Ripley, Ohio; two great grandchildren – Cameron and Emma Paul; two sisters – Leota Bauer and Bonnie Miller – both of Ripley, Ohio; two brothers – Jerry Miller of Ripley, Ohio and Ronnie Miller of Portsmouth, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Dohrman Byers will be the Celebrant. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Tuesday at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Interment will be in the Pisgah Ridge Cemetery near Ripley, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Vitas Hospice Care, 11500 Northlake Drive, Suite, 400, Cincinnati OH 45249 or Make A Wish, 2545 Farmers Drive, Suite 300, Columbus OH 43245. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com