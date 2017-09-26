Jane R. Ernst, age 89 of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, September 25, 2017 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilation Center near Ripley, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Jane was born May 15, 1928 in Feesburg, Ohio the daughter of the late Homer Dewey and Dessie Mae (Liming) Richey. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – James A. Ernst, one daughter – Cheryl A. Fender, two sisters – Nellie Mae Philpot and her twin, June Kilgus and one brother – Dwight Richey.

Mrs. Ernst is survived by one daughter – Carla Mysonhimer and Ernest Moore of Georgetown, Ohio; four grandchildren – Katrina Wagoner and husband Shannon of Ripley, Ohio, Joseph Ernst and wife Blythe of Batavia, Ohio, Dylan Fender and wife Chassity of Georgetown, Ohio and Dawn Gregory and husband Eric of Lake Waynoka, Ohio; seven grandchildren – Jacob and Katie Wagoner, Skylar Ernst, Anistin and Gavin Fender and Jackson and Kenna Gregory and two sisters – Pat Brannock and husband Jim of Bethel, Ohio and Sue Cann of Clear Water, Florida.

Following cremation, memorial services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Don White will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

