Tony W. Ratliff, age 51of Georgetown, Ohio died Thursday, September 21, 2017 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Tony was a welder and an avid hunter and fisherman. He was born November 14, 1965 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of Wayne and Judy Ratliff of Georgetown, Ohio.

Tony is survived by his parents – Wayne and Judy Ratliff of Georgetown, Ohio; one sister – Tracy McKenzie and husband Robin of Georgetown, Ohio; one brother – Danny Ratliff and wife Tabitha of Georgetown, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Monday, September 25, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Rev. Cynthia Church will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Georgetown Church of the Nazarene, 4886 E. State Street, Georgetown OH 45121. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com