Ripley Council addresses roof replacement and paving projects

Ripley Village Council met Sept. 9 in regular session before a full council.

Discussion quickly turned to the condition of the Metal Works building in Ripley next to the city building. The building is owned by the village and leased by Metal Works.

“I spoke with Mike Walker (general manager of Metal Works), the other day about the Metal Works building and the leaking roof,” Mayor Tom Leonard began, “They are getting ready to purchase a $1 million dollar piece of equipment, and of course we’ve had this ongoing discussion on the condition of the roof and what needs to be done.