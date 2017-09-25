Janet R Whitt

Janet Ruth Whitt, age 76 of Mt.Orab, Ohio died Monday, September 18, 2017 at her residence. She was a homemaker. Janet was born March 16, 1941 in Portsmouth, Ohio the daughter of the late Hartzel and Mary (Coll) Shiveley. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother – Steven Shiveley, two sisters – Priscilla Gustin and Theresa Titus and one sister-in-law – Theresa Shiveley.

Ms. Whitt is survived by four children – Thomas Edward Whitt of Sardinia, Ohio, Barbara Sue Moellman and husband Daniel of Mt. Orab, Ohio, John Russell Whitt of North Carolina and James Lawrence Whitt of Sardinia, Ohio; three granddaughters – Natalie Faye Mosteller, Abigail Kathleen Harvey and husband Ty and Samantha Grace Mosteller; six great grandchildren – Mary Rose East, Cecilia Barbara Harvey, Benjamin Daniel Harvey, Ian Tyler Harvey, Isabella Scarlet Mosteller and Lydia Ruth Mosteller; eight brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. There will be no funeral services. Following cremation, inurnment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio at the convenience of the family.