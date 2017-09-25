Jacqualine Attinger

Jacqualine “Jackie” Attinger (nee Fannin) of Fayetteville, OH. Loving wife of Paul Attinger. Proud mother of Lisa (Greg) Ritter, Tina (Christian) Valdez and Michael Burwinkel. Dear step-mother of Mike (Trisha) Attinger and Nathan (Nicki) Attinger. Beloved grandmother of 14 grandchildren. Beloved sister of Rev. Randy Fannin, Bill Fannin, Jeannie Molitor and the late Anna Marie Fannin. Caring daughter of the late Bill and Marty Fannin. Funeral services will be held at 5 PM on Sunday September 24, 2017 at the Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St. Blanchester, OH 45107, where friends will be received from 3 PM until time of service. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial contributions be directed to TriHealth Cancer Institute, C/O the Bethesda Foundation, 10500 Montgomery Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45242. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com