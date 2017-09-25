Carroll G Boothby Ripley Council addresses roof replacement and paving projects Beasley Farm to remain agricultural forever Janet R Whitt Jacqualine Attinger L Mae Spencer Battle between Broncos, G-Men ends in tie SB Warriors rout Peebles, 60-0 Lady Jays celebrate first victory Lady Rockets on a roll Rockets cruise to 4-0 Broncos celebrate homecoming Sininger wraps up another outstanding regular season of high school golf Joan E Stevens Esther R Kennedy Myrtle Mays Ripley artist to exhibit her works Ripley Police sponsor ‘Night Out in the Park’ Every BIRDY welcome at fish fry Have breakfast with RULH Superintendent Sept. 21 G-Men win streak hits 5 Runners compete at Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady G-Men stand at 3-2-2 SHAC play begins for Ripley golfers Week 3 football roundup Jays rise to 5-2 with win over Williamsburg Audrey F Staten Rural Heritage Quilt Show winners RULH Elementary first graders take on new technology 2017 DAR Charity Golf Scramble St. Michael students visit “Living Lands and Waters” RULH High School reaches out to those in need Lillian E Cowdrey Catherine A Houk Warriors win Jim Neu XC Invite Week 2 football roundup Broncos unbeaten at 4-0 Lady Broncos compete in Bob Schul XC Invite Ronnie L Day Nettie F Lightner Buildings demolished, Village waits to be paid Ohio Rural Heritage Festival celebrated Henry E Fields Anleah W Stamper Maxine M Garrett U.S. 68 reopens Drought ends for Lady Rockets G-Men rise to 3-1 with back-to-back victories Rockets cruise to 4-0 win over Jays Lady Broncos start off SBAAC American Division play with 3-2 win over Goshen Week one football roundup Preparation begins for Ripley River Village Christmas celebration 3rd Annual Job Fair sponsored by Open Arms*****Always helps Veterans and others Evelyn E Smith Peggy A Wiederhold Thomas P Neary Warriors kick off SHAC play Lady Broncos stand at 2-1 Late Devil goals lead to Lady Warrior loss David R Carrington Sr 2017 Ohio Rural Heritage Festival Ripley DAR contributes towards new village flags Rural Heritage Festival event schedule Betty G Schatzman Robert L McAfee Paul V Tolle Herbert D Smith Helen R Little Eugene M Press Lady Broncos out to defend league title SHAC holds volleyball preview Lady Warriors packed with experience, talent for 2017 fall soccer campaign Georgetown’s Sininger off to excellent start for 2017 golf season RULH BOE recognizes Dr. Naylor for years of service as superintendent RULH Superintendent invites public to district open house Bob Groh Memorial Show set for August 26 at Heritage Festival ‘Support Your Veterans’ Car & Bike Show Danny F Dickson Eva J Smith Michael R Stewart Sr Charles McRoberts III Marsha B Thigpen Michael L Chinn William A Coyne Jr Woman found dead in Ripley A girl’s life on the gridiron Rockets face G-Men in preseason scrimmage 13th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk draws a crowd William C Latham Over 20,000 pounds of trash picked up in and around Ohio River in Ripley Ripley Village Council approves water plans Steps at Rankin House closed Marilyn A Wren Larry E Carter Virginia L McQuitty Practices get underway for fall sports Jays soon to begin quest for SHAC title Western Brown to hold Meet the Teams Night and OHSAA parent meeting Aug. 8 Norville F Hardyman Carol J Tracy
Carroll G Boothby

Written by Ripley Bee
Carroll Gene Boothby, age 82 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Thursday, September 21, 2017 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. He was a retired pipefitter for the Ford Motor Company, a United States Korean War and Vietnam War Marine Veteran, a member of the New Harmony Masonic Lodge F&AM #435, the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180, the Wilson Sroufe VFW Post # 9772 and the UAW. Carroll was born June 4, 1935 in New Hope, Ohio the son of the late Eddie Boothby and Alice (Wilson) Thompson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marcia A. Boothby in 2015; two brothers – Darrell and Roger Boothby and two sisters – Mary Jo Hall and Kathy Hile.
Carroll is survived by one daughter – Britt Keller and husband Darren of Mt. Orab, Ohio; two sons – Joel Boothby and wife Trish of Dayton, Ohio and Jason Boothby and wife Belinda of Mt. Orab, Ohio; one brother – Allen Boothby and wife Donna of Williamsburg, Ohio; one brother-in-law – Shorty Hile of Mt. Orab, Ohio; six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held 1:00 P.M. Saturday, September 30, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Joe Strunk will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home.
 If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Walleyes for Wounded Heroes, 139 Crowder Road, St. Marys, Ohio  45885.
