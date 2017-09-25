Beasley Farm to remain agricultural forever

Through the combined efforts of the farm owner, the Ohio Department of Agriculture, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Cardinal Land Conservancy, a premier cattle farm in Scott Township has been preserved as farmland forever.

On August 29, documents were signed placing an “agricultural easement” on 142.46 acres belonging to Alta Beasley and James Beasley, Co-Trustees. Having an agricultural easement on the property means that while the Beasleys will continue to own the farm and manage it and will be free to sell the farm or pass it down by will, the farm and its prime soils will no longer be in danger of being lost to non-agricultural development.