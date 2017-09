L. Mae Spencer, of Mt. Orab, Ohio, passed from our loving hands into God’s loving hands Friday, Sept. 15th, 2017.

She was born in Ezell, Ky., the daughter of Ethel and Armints Watkins.

She was a homemaker, raising 4 children; 8 granddaughters and six great-grand children and a seventh baby girl due anytime. Mae is survived by 4 sisters – Janice Ferguson, Helen Ratliff, Bernice Kyle and Vickie Watkins.

Mae is also survived by her husband of 56 years, Donald; her 4 children – Donna “Spencer” Rudd and husband Bill, David Spencer and Peggy Green, Rita “Spencer” Bradley and husband Jeff, Jimmy Spencer and wife Natalie.

She also has 8 granddaughters – Tabitha Duffey and husband Jason, Michelle “Bradley” Dickhaus and husband Ian, Rachael Spencer fiance Trent Sams, Cortney Spencer, Chelsea Spencer fiance Chris Smith, Jessica Spencer fiance Seth Dingus, Clara Spencer fiance Giovanni Ramirez, Rebecca Spencer fiance Tyler Riffle; great grandchilden Abagail Sams, Brycen and Hailey Dickhaus, Olivia and Camden Spencer, Lana Smith and a baby girl due anytime. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 at Bible Baptist Church, 990 W. Main/Old state Route 32 in Mt. Orab, Ohio with visitation starting at 10 a.m.