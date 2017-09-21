Broncos celebrate homecoming

Stamper, Bohrer are crowned king and queen –

By Wade Linville –

Week four on the gridiron marked homecoming night for the Western Brown Broncos, as they hosted the Jackson Ironmen for a non-league contest.

It was a bout that started out close with a short touchdown carry by Western Brown quarterback Josh Taylor and a touchdown reception by Wyatt Fischer to keep the Broncos within striking distance in the first quarter.

The Broncos trailed by only seven, 21-14, before Jackson’s Reid Evans returned a kick-off for a touchdown with one minute remaining in the first period to help expand the Ironmen lead to 14.

The Ironmen did most of their damage in the second quarter, as they outscored the Broncos 21-0 in the frame to hold a 49-14 lead at halftime.

Western Brown’s homecoming ceremony was held during halftime break.

Members of the 2017 Western Brown Fall Homecoming Court included freshmen attendants Wil Sizer and Maycee Dunn, sophomore attendants Yani Williams and Zoey Jacobs, junior attendants Josh Taylor and Madison Kattine; as well as senior king candidates Davey Stamper, Clayton Wolfe, and Eric Altman; and senior queen candidates Emily Bohrer, Sarah Dowling, and Maddy Whisman.

Crowned this year’s king and queen were Stamper and Bohrer.

The Broncos were able to hold Jackson scoreless in the second half while scoring six points of their own, but it was the Ironmen coming away with a 49-20 victory to remain unbeaten on the season.

The Bronco offense was able to put up 359 total yards against Jackson with 277 passing yards coming from Taylor, who completed 24-of-45 attempts with two touchdown passes and one interception.

Fischer led Bronco receivers with five receptions for 89 yards and one touchdown catch.

The Broncos will be on the road for week five on the gridiron, venturing to Bethel-Tate High School to face the 4-0 Tigers in a non-league game.