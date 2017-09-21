Lady Rockets on a roll Rockets cruise to 4-0 Broncos celebrate homecoming Sininger wraps up another outstanding regular season of high school golf Joan E Stevens Esther R Kennedy Myrtle Mays Ripley artist to exhibit her works Ripley Police sponsor ‘Night Out in the Park’ Every BIRDY welcome at fish fry Have breakfast with RULH Superintendent Sept. 21 G-Men win streak hits 5 Runners compete at Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady G-Men stand at 3-2-2 SHAC play begins for Ripley golfers Week 3 football roundup Jays rise to 5-2 with win over Williamsburg Audrey F Staten Rural Heritage Quilt Show winners RULH Elementary first graders take on new technology 2017 DAR Charity Golf Scramble St. Michael students visit “Living Lands and Waters” RULH High School reaches out to those in need Lillian E Cowdrey Catherine A Houk Warriors win Jim Neu XC Invite Week 2 football roundup Broncos unbeaten at 4-0 Lady Broncos compete in Bob Schul XC Invite Ronnie L Day Nettie F Lightner Buildings demolished, Village waits to be paid Ohio Rural Heritage Festival celebrated Henry E Fields Anleah W Stamper Maxine M Garrett U.S. 68 reopens Drought ends for Lady Rockets G-Men rise to 3-1 with back-to-back victories Rockets cruise to 4-0 win over Jays Lady Broncos start off SBAAC American Division play with 3-2 win over Goshen Week one football roundup Preparation begins for Ripley River Village Christmas celebration 3rd Annual Job Fair sponsored by Open Arms*****Always helps Veterans and others Evelyn E Smith Peggy A Wiederhold Thomas P Neary Warriors kick off SHAC play Lady Broncos stand at 2-1 Late Devil goals lead to Lady Warrior loss David R Carrington Sr 2017 Ohio Rural Heritage Festival Ripley DAR contributes towards new village flags Rural Heritage Festival event schedule Betty G Schatzman Robert L McAfee Paul V Tolle Herbert D Smith Helen R Little Eugene M Press Lady Broncos out to defend league title SHAC holds volleyball preview Lady Warriors packed with experience, talent for 2017 fall soccer campaign Georgetown’s Sininger off to excellent start for 2017 golf season RULH BOE recognizes Dr. Naylor for years of service as superintendent RULH Superintendent invites public to district open house Bob Groh Memorial Show set for August 26 at Heritage Festival ‘Support Your Veterans’ Car & Bike Show Danny F Dickson Eva J Smith Michael R Stewart Sr Charles McRoberts III Marsha B Thigpen Michael L Chinn William A Coyne Jr Woman found dead in Ripley A girl’s life on the gridiron Rockets face G-Men in preseason scrimmage 13th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk draws a crowd William C Latham Over 20,000 pounds of trash picked up in and around Ohio River in Ripley Ripley Village Council approves water plans Steps at Rankin House closed Marilyn A Wren Larry E Carter Virginia L McQuitty Practices get underway for fall sports Jays soon to begin quest for SHAC title Western Brown to hold Meet the Teams Night and OHSAA parent meeting Aug. 8 Norville F Hardyman Carol J Tracy James Witt Ripley officer receives commendation for quick action Bicentennial at Ripley First Presbyterian RULH welcomes new school principals Aberdeen’s Police Dept. continues to grow Mary F McElroy Broncos out to defend SBAAC American Division soccer title Bronco 5K to take place Aug. 5 EHS volleyball team ready for new season
Broncos celebrate homecoming

Written by Ripley Bee
Emily Bohrer and Davey Stamper were crowned this year’s Western Brown Fall Homecoming queen and king on Sept. 15.

Stamper, Bohrer are crowned king and queen – 

By Wade Linville – 

Week four on the gridiron marked homecoming night for the Western Brown Broncos, as they hosted the Jackson Ironmen for a non-league contest.
It was a bout that started out close with a short touchdown carry by Western Brown quarterback Josh Taylor and a touchdown reception by Wyatt Fischer to keep the Broncos within striking distance in the first quarter.
The Broncos trailed by only seven, 21-14, before Jackson’s Reid Evans returned a kick-off for a touchdown with one minute remaining in the first period to help expand the Ironmen lead to 14.
The Ironmen did most of their damage in the second quarter, as they outscored the Broncos 21-0 in the frame to hold a 49-14 lead at halftime.
Western Brown’s homecoming ceremony was held during halftime break.
Members of the 2017 Western Brown Fall Homecoming Court included freshmen attendants Wil Sizer and Maycee Dunn, sophomore attendants Yani Williams and Zoey Jacobs, junior attendants Josh Taylor and Madison Kattine; as well as senior king candidates Davey Stamper, Clayton Wolfe, and Eric Altman; and senior queen candidates Emily Bohrer, Sarah Dowling, and Maddy Whisman.
Crowned this year’s king and queen were Stamper and Bohrer.
The Broncos were able to hold Jackson scoreless in the second half while scoring six points of their own, but it was the Ironmen coming away with a 49-20 victory to remain unbeaten on the season.
The Bronco offense was able to put up 359 total yards against Jackson with 277 passing yards coming from Taylor, who completed 24-of-45 attempts with two touchdown passes and one interception.
Fischer led Bronco receivers with five receptions for 89 yards and one touchdown catch.
The Broncos will be on the road for week five on the gridiron, venturing to Bethel-Tate High School to face the 4-0 Tigers in a non-league game.

