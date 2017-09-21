Battle between Broncos, G-Men ends in tie

Defenses prevail in soccer match at Georgetown –

By Wade Linville –

It was a fierce battle between two skilled soccer teams of Brown County at Brian Grant Stadium in Georgetown on Sept. 18, as the home standing G-Men took on the unbeaten, defending Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division champion Western Brown Broncos. After 80 minutes of exciting soccer, the game would end in a 0-0 tie. It was a non-league bout in which defenses prevailed on both ends of the field, defenses anchored by two very talented junior goalkeepers – Georgetown’s Noah Pack and Western Brown’s Sam Linkous (the 2017 SBAAC American Division Player of the Year).

The Broncos remained unbeaten on the season with Monday’s tie in the non-league contest at Georgetown.

For the G-Men, Monday’s tie against last year’s SBAAC big school division champions was almost as sweet as a victory.

“I thought our boys came out and played one of their best game of the season just from an intensity standpoint and a focus standpoint, knowing a big Division I team was coming in that hadn’t been beaten yet, and I thought they rose to the occasion and played extremely well,” said Georgetown head soccer coach Cory Cahall. “I’m very, very happy! I couldn’t have asked for them to do any more.”

Pack racked up 11 saves to help hold the Broncos scoreless, while on the other end of the field it was Linkous showing off his skills with several dazzling saves to keep the G-Men attackers from finding the back on the net.

The Broncos came out firing in the first half, but the G-Men were able to weather the storm.

A shot by Western Brown senior Colston Roades missed just wide of its mark early in the first half. Later in the first half it was Western Brown junior Chase Easterling firing off a shot that missed just wide of the goal.

On the other end of the field, it was Linkous grabbing a save off a shot by Georgetown junior Cameron Brookbank.

Georgetown junior Emerson Cahall missed high on a shot as the first half rolled along, then it was Pack saving a hard shot by Easterling.

Also contributing on the defensive end for the G-Men was senior Will Mootz, stifling Bronco attacks throughout the game.

An impressive diving save by Pack late in the first half drew applause from the Georgetown crowd.

As the final minute dwindled off the clock in the first half, the Bronco defense was able to deflect a shot by Cahall.

Pack and Linkous continued with their stellar defensive performances as the second half got underway. After grabbing a save off a shot by Western Brown junior Austin Coffey, Pack even prevented a ball last touched by one of his teammates from entering his goal.

With emotions running high in the second half, it was Linkous saving a shot by Doss, who had broken free on a solo attack.

“We knew it was going to take a big defensive effort, and I thought our defense stepped up big time,” Cahall said of Monday’s match. “Offensively, I knew it was going to be tough to score goals. They have a very good (goal) keeper in Sam Linkous, and I was just happy we were able to create so many opportunities.”

The G-Men’s only loss of the season was a league loss to the Bethel-Tate Tigers. The G-Men will get their opportunity to climb into the top spot in SBAAC National Division standings as they face the Tigers in a league game on the road, Sept. 21.

The Broncos are off to an excellent start in their quest to repeat as the SBAAC big school division champions with a 4-0 league record. After tying the G-Men, the Broncos stood at an overall record of 6-0-2 with six Linkous shutouts.

The Broncos were scheduled to host Clinton-Massie for a league contest on Sept 19, and they are scheduled to be on the road Sept. 26 for a league match at Goshen.