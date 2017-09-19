Joan E. Stevens, age 73 of Georgetown, Ohio and formerly of Newport, Rhode Island died Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at her residence. She was a retired bartender and waitress. Mrs. Stevens was born February 29, 1944 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Charles William and Ethel Evelyn (Pels) Long, Sr. She was also preceded in death by her husband – James Stevens in 2007. Joan E. Stevens, age 73 of Georgetown, Ohio and formerly of Newport, Rhode Island died Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at her residence. She was a retired bartender and waitress. Mrs. Stevens was born February 29, 1944 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Charles William and Ethel Evelyn (Pels) Long, Sr. She was also preceded in death by her husband – James Stevens in 2007.

Mrs. Stevens is survived by four children – James, Jeffrey, Jay and Jolynn Stevens; fourteen grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two sisters – Carolyn Long and Jacqueline (Richard) Fetters; one brother – Charles (Pam) Long and several nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, a Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Mark Cravens will officiate. There will be no visitation.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati OH 45206 or to Crossroads Hospice, 4380 Glendale Milford Road, Cincinnati OH 45242.