Esther R Kennedy

Esther Ruth Kennedy, 93, of Russellville, Ohio went home to be with the Lord Sunday, September 17, 2017 at Broadmore Assisted Living of Teays Valley, Hurricane, WV where she has been a resident for the past two years. She was born February 21, 1924 in Ripley, OH, daughter of the late Floyd and Ruth Brown Bick. She was the widow of the late Jasper "Duell" Kennedy. Esther was retired after 35 years from Surgical Appliance Industries Inc. (KeepFit garment factory) in Ripley Ohio. She was a lifelong member of the Church of the Nazarene, in which she served in many capacities. Esther lived her entire life in Brown County Ohio.

Esther was a kind and gentle soul who loved the Lord , life and her family. She had a passion for serving the Lord and doing for others. She loved flowers, sewing, quilting, singing in the church choir and reading her Bible and spending time in prayer. She was dearly loved by her family and church family. She will be greatly missed by so many.

Special thanks to the residents and staff at the Broadmore Assisted Living of Teays Valley in Hurricane WV where she has spent the last two years making many new friends who loved her dearly.

Esther was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, both of her parents and brothers, Richard & Robert “Bob” Bick.

Left to cherish her memory her daughter Judith Darlene Weaver of Winfield, WV, son, Daniel Ray Kennedy (Cathy) of Russellville; grandchildren, Dawna Wilson (Douglas) of St. Albans, WV, Randy Kennedy (Vicky) of Hamersville and Devin Kennedy (Anita) of Sardinia and a great grandson, Bryson Kennedy.

A celebration of her life will be held Thursday, September 21, 2017 at 1:00 PM at the Georgetown Church of the Nazarene, 4884 SR. 125, Georgetown, OH 45121 under the direction of Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Burial will follow at the Linwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to the service at the church.