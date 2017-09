By Martha B. Jacob –

Hard to believe it’s been a year already since the Village of Ripley held its first ‘Night Out at the Park’ for the young people of its community.

This years event will take place on Friday, Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at RULH Elementary School instead of at the park to allow for more room, according to Ripley Police Officer Josh Miller, coordinator of this years Night Out.