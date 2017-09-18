Ripley artist to exhibit her works

Local artists Jeanne Grant of Ripley Ohio and Marilyn Lustik of Augusta Kentucky are currently exhibiting their work at the Augusta Art Guild in October.

The show entitled “River Light” features paintings celebrating the changing light and seasons reflecting their lives in iconic river towns on the Ohio river.

Their work has been featured in many local exhibitions.

Grant currently mentors the Ripley Painters who meet weekly at the Ripley Library.

Lustik is a guiding force behind the many community activities of the Augusta Art Guild.

The public is invited to the Opening Reception on Friday, October 6th 6-8pm, 116 Main Street, Augusta KY. The exhibit runs through October 29 on Saturday and Sundays 12-4 p.m. All are welcome.

For further information contact: Jeanne Grant at (937) 213-3771 or email jeang1723@roadrunner.com