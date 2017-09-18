Have breakfast with RULH Superintendent Sept. 21

By Martha B. Jacob –

The new superintendent of Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Local School District, James Wilkins has hit the ground running, and wants to reach out to RULH parents and students by having breakfast with them.

This ‘Breakfast with the Superintendent’ event will be held at 7 a.m. in the morning on Thursday, Sept. 21 at the Ripley McDonalds Restaurant.

This is an opportunity for any community member to stop by and say hello and speak with the superintendent one-on-one regarding any school topic.