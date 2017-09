By Sonja Cropper, Ripley Library –

On Saturday Sept. 16 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., the Ripley Friends of the Library will host their Silent Auction & Fish Fry. The event is scheduled to take place at the Lions Club Shelter along the Ohio River. In case the weather doesn’t cooperate, the event will be moved to the Ripley Library Annex.

This is the 3rd year for this annual event.