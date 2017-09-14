SHAC play begins for Ripley golfers

Jays in sixth place after round one –

By Wade Linville –

The Southern Hills Athletic Conference golf tournament got underway Sept. 12, and the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays stood in sixth place of eight teams after the first round of tourney play held at Hilltop Golf Course.

The Blue Jays finished round one (back nine, par 36) with a team score of 207 and were hoping to overtake Whiteoak (198) and Lynchburg-Clay (199) to slide into fourth place after round two that was scheduled for Sept. 14 at Buckeye Hills Golf Course.

Leading the Blue Jays in round one was Peyton Fyffe, who shot for an individual score of 45.

Ripley’s Brian Dunn finished round one of SHAC play with a score of 46, while teammate Corey Germann shot for an individual score of 53.

Ripley’s Cody Germann finished round one with a score of 63, and rounding out the Blue Jays’ round one scoring was Jacob Castle with an individual score of 72.

The SHAC golf tournament lasts four rounds with the fourth round set to take place at Snow Hill Golf Course on Sept. 22.