Runners compete at Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady G-Men stand at 3-2-2 SHAC play begins for Ripley golfers Week 3 football roundup Jays rise to 5-2 with win over Williamsburg Audrey F Staten Rural Heritage Quilt Show winners RULH Elementary first graders take on new technology 2017 DAR Charity Golf Scramble St. Michael students visit “Living Lands and Waters” RULH High School reaches out to those in need Lillian E Cowdrey Catherine A Houk Warriors win Jim Neu XC Invite Week 2 football roundup Broncos unbeaten at 4-0 Lady Broncos compete in Bob Schul XC Invite Ronnie L Day Nettie F Lightner Buildings demolished, Village waits to be paid Ohio Rural Heritage Festival celebrated Henry E Fields Anleah W Stamper Maxine M Garrett U.S. 68 reopens Drought ends for Lady Rockets G-Men rise to 3-1 with back-to-back victories Rockets cruise to 4-0 win over Jays Lady Broncos start off SBAAC American Division play with 3-2 win over Goshen Week one football roundup Preparation begins for Ripley River Village Christmas celebration 3rd Annual Job Fair sponsored by Open Arms*****Always helps Veterans and others Evelyn E Smith Peggy A Wiederhold Thomas P Neary Warriors kick off SHAC play Lady Broncos stand at 2-1 Late Devil goals lead to Lady Warrior loss David R Carrington Sr 2017 Ohio Rural Heritage Festival Ripley DAR contributes towards new village flags Rural Heritage Festival event schedule Betty G Schatzman Robert L McAfee Paul V Tolle Herbert D Smith Helen R Little Eugene M Press Lady Broncos out to defend league title SHAC holds volleyball preview Lady Warriors packed with experience, talent for 2017 fall soccer campaign Georgetown’s Sininger off to excellent start for 2017 golf season RULH BOE recognizes Dr. Naylor for years of service as superintendent RULH Superintendent invites public to district open house Bob Groh Memorial Show set for August 26 at Heritage Festival ‘Support Your Veterans’ Car & Bike Show Danny F Dickson Eva J Smith Michael R Stewart Sr Charles McRoberts III Marsha B Thigpen Michael L Chinn William A Coyne Jr Woman found dead in Ripley A girl’s life on the gridiron Rockets face G-Men in preseason scrimmage 13th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk draws a crowd William C Latham Over 20,000 pounds of trash picked up in and around Ohio River in Ripley Ripley Village Council approves water plans Steps at Rankin House closed Marilyn A Wren Larry E Carter Virginia L McQuitty Practices get underway for fall sports Jays soon to begin quest for SHAC title Western Brown to hold Meet the Teams Night and OHSAA parent meeting Aug. 8 Norville F Hardyman Carol J Tracy James Witt Ripley officer receives commendation for quick action Bicentennial at Ripley First Presbyterian RULH welcomes new school principals Aberdeen’s Police Dept. continues to grow Mary F McElroy Broncos out to defend SBAAC American Division soccer title Bronco 5K to take place Aug. 5 EHS volleyball team ready for new season Michael C Cooper Raymond Mays Harry E Smittle Jr Mary A Flaugher Western Brown’s Leto excels in Australia Rockets ready for 1st season in SBAAC Paddling, hiking activities available at Ohio State Parks SB Warriors get set to hit gridiron for 2nd year of varsity football Scotty W Johnson Glenna V Moertle Rickey L Hoffer Ruth E Ward
Sports

Runners compete at Vern Hawkins XC Invite

About

Written by Ripley Bee Leave a comment
Georgetown’s Katlin Colwell crosses the finish line to place third overall in this year’s Vern Hawkins Cross Country Invitational held in Georgetown, Sept. 13.

 

G-Men finish 2nd of 8 teams – 

By Wade Linville – 

Cross country teams from eight high schools ventured to Georgetown on Sept. 13 to compete in this year’s Vern Hawkins Cross Country Invitational. There were a total of 88 runners finishing the high school boys 5K race with the Batavia Bulldogs finishing in first place with a team score of 54, and the Georgetown G-Men finishing runner-up with a team score of 58.
Leading the Bulldogs was Ridge Cook, who took first place with a winning time of 18:35.28.
Leading the G-Men to the finish line was Tanner Ellis, who placed fifth overall with a time of 19:21.27.
Emerson Cahall was the second G-Man to cross the finish line, placing 11th with a time of 19:42.26.
Georgetown’s Garrett Ernst placed 23rd with a finish time of 21:00.39, while teammate Anthony Carrington finished 25th with a time of 21:19.76. Rounding out the G-Men’s top five was Cody Graves, who placed 31st with a finish time of 22:00.08.
The Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays finished in seventh place with a team score of 168, and finishing eighth was the Fayetteville-Perry Rockets with a score of 217.
The Blue Jays were led to the finish line by Tristan Fisher, who placed 20th overall with a time of 20:44.45.
Ripley’s Clinton Barley placed 40th with a finish time of 22:47.89, and the third Blue Jay to reach the finish line was Carey Wright, who placed 47th with a time of 23:22.39.
Ripley’s Alex King placed 48th overall with a finish time of 23:25.72, and rounding out the Blue Jays’ top five was Thomas Whaley, who finished 51st with a time of 23:54.41.
The Fayetteville-Perry Rockets were led to the finish line by Stuart Fisher, who placed 34th with a time of 22:08.45.
Fayetteville’s Cryztopher Norris ran for a 52nd place finish with a time of 23:56.02, while teammate Michael Thackston placed 74th with a time of 28:27.02.
The fourth Fayetteville runner to cross the finish line was Christopher Saylor, who placed 76th with a time of 29:11.91. Rounding out the Rockets’ top five was Jarret Lawson, who placed 80th with a finish time of 31:41.37.

HS BOYS TEAM RESULTS
1. Batavia 54
2. Georgetown 58
3. West Clermont 75
4. Felicity-Fr. 112
5. Blanchester 114
6. Goshen 125
7. Ripley 168
8. Fayetteville 217

In the high school girls race at this year’s Vern Hawkins Invite, it was West Clermont finishing first among five teams with a score of 61. The Felicity-Franklin Lady Cardinals finished runner-up with a team score of 65, and the Georgetown Lady G-Men placed third with a team score of 66.
Blanchester’s Savannah Rhodes led all runners to the finish line on the field of 52, posting a winning time of 22:09.06.
Leading the Georgetown Lady G-Men to the finish line was Katlin Colwell, who placed third overall with a time of 22:45.73.
Georgetown’s Olivia Waits placed 11th overall with a finish time of 24:43.14, while teammate Grace Burrows placed 18th with a time of 25:56.75.
Georgetown’s Allyson McHenry placed 19th with a finish time of 26:22.94, and rounding out the Lady G-Men’s top five was Cameron Cluxton, who placed 45th overall with a time of 36:46.03.

HS GIRLS TEAM RESULTS
1. West Clermont 61
2. Felicity-Fr. 65
3. Georgetown 66
4. Batavia 72
5. Goshen 78

In junior high cross country action, it was the Eastern Brown Middle School boys team winning this year’s Hawkins XC Invite, while winning the junior high girls race was the team of Mt. Orab Middle School.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Ripley Bee