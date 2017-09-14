Lady G-Men stand at 3-2-2

By Wade Linville –

The Georgetown Lady G-Men stood at an overall record of 3-2-2 and a league mark of 2-2-1 after claiming a 5-0 victory over the visiting Felicity-Franklin Lady Cardinals on Sept. 7 and then tying the Clermont Northeastern Lady Rockets 0-0 in Tuesday’s league match at Georgetown.

The Lady G-Men’s defense, anchored by junior goalkeeper Bella Clifton, has given up only one goal in the past four games, winning two of their last four matches and one resulting in a tie. Clifton recorded her second shutout of the season by holding Clermont Northeastern scoreless in Tuesday’s match.

Offensively, the Lady G-Men struggled to find the net with the team’s lead attacker, junior Amaya Lovell, on the injured list.

The Lady G-Men looked to claim their fourth win of the season while venturing to Blanchester High School for a league contest on Sept. 14, and on Sept. 18 they will return to their home field to host the Western Brown Lady Broncos for a non-league game.