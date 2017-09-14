Jays rise to 5-2 with win over Williamsburg Audrey F Staten Rural Heritage Quilt Show winners RULH Elementary first graders take on new technology 2017 DAR Charity Golf Scramble St. Michael students visit “Living Lands and Waters” RULH High School reaches out to those in need Lillian E Cowdrey Catherine A Houk Warriors win Jim Neu XC Invite Week 2 football roundup Broncos unbeaten at 4-0 Lady Broncos compete in Bob Schul XC Invite Ronnie L Day Nettie F Lightner Buildings demolished, Village waits to be paid Ohio Rural Heritage Festival celebrated Henry E Fields Anleah W Stamper Maxine M Garrett U.S. 68 reopens Drought ends for Lady Rockets G-Men rise to 3-1 with back-to-back victories Rockets cruise to 4-0 win over Jays Lady Broncos start off SBAAC American Division play with 3-2 win over Goshen Week one football roundup Preparation begins for Ripley River Village Christmas celebration 3rd Annual Job Fair sponsored by Open Arms*****Always helps Veterans and others Evelyn E Smith Peggy A Wiederhold Thomas P Neary Warriors kick off SHAC play Lady Broncos stand at 2-1 Late Devil goals lead to Lady Warrior loss David R Carrington Sr 2017 Ohio Rural Heritage Festival Ripley DAR contributes towards new village flags Rural Heritage Festival event schedule Betty G Schatzman Robert L McAfee Paul V Tolle Herbert D Smith Helen R Little Eugene M Press Lady Broncos out to defend league title SHAC holds volleyball preview Lady Warriors packed with experience, talent for 2017 fall soccer campaign Georgetown’s Sininger off to excellent start for 2017 golf season RULH BOE recognizes Dr. Naylor for years of service as superintendent RULH Superintendent invites public to district open house Bob Groh Memorial Show set for August 26 at Heritage Festival ‘Support Your Veterans’ Car & Bike Show Danny F Dickson Eva J Smith Michael R Stewart Sr Charles McRoberts III Marsha B Thigpen Michael L Chinn William A Coyne Jr Woman found dead in Ripley A girl’s life on the gridiron Rockets face G-Men in preseason scrimmage 13th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk draws a crowd William C Latham Over 20,000 pounds of trash picked up in and around Ohio River in Ripley Ripley Village Council approves water plans Steps at Rankin House closed Marilyn A Wren Larry E Carter Virginia L McQuitty Practices get underway for fall sports Jays soon to begin quest for SHAC title Western Brown to hold Meet the Teams Night and OHSAA parent meeting Aug. 8 Norville F Hardyman Carol J Tracy James Witt Ripley officer receives commendation for quick action Bicentennial at Ripley First Presbyterian RULH welcomes new school principals Aberdeen’s Police Dept. continues to grow Mary F McElroy Broncos out to defend SBAAC American Division soccer title Bronco 5K to take place Aug. 5 EHS volleyball team ready for new season Michael C Cooper Raymond Mays Harry E Smittle Jr Mary A Flaugher Western Brown’s Leto excels in Australia Rockets ready for 1st season in SBAAC Paddling, hiking activities available at Ohio State Parks SB Warriors get set to hit gridiron for 2nd year of varsity football Scotty W Johnson Glenna V Moertle Rickey L Hoffer Ruth E Ward David A Watson Janet L Dotson Vilvie S King Steven C Utter
Jays rise to 5-2 with win over Williamsburg

Written by Ripley Bee
Ripley’s Ryan Mitchell leads a solo attack in the Blue Jays’ Sept. 11 win over Williamsburg.

By Wade Linville – 

The Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays had little trouble taking down the Williamsburg Wildcats in the Sept. 11 match at Ripley.
It was a non-league match that saw the Jays gain control early on, en route to a 4-0 win.
The Jays came out firing away at the goal. The Jays’ first attack came just one minute into the match as junior forward Ryan Mitchell delivered a pass to sophomore Montrez McGill who missed just wide on a shot from close range.
Another shot by McGill was saved by the Williamsburg goalkeeper with 37:30 to go in the first half of play, and later it was Ripley senior Dalton England just missing on a shot that bounced off the crossbar but failed to find its way into the net.
Excellent defense by Ripley’s Josiah Staggs (senior), Matthew Marshall (junior), Corey Germann (junior), and Joseph Blum (junior) limited the Wildcats to very few shots on goal in the first half with the Blue Jays’ junior goalkeeper Jaki Royal seeing little action early on.
With the clock closing in on the midway point in the first half, shots by McGill and junior teammate Tristan Finn were deflected by the Williamsburg goalie, but persistence would eventually pay off for the Jays.
With 7:09 to go in the first half it was Mitchell driving a sliding shot to the back of the net for the first goal of the night, putting the Jays on top 1-0.
With just over five minutes to go in the first half, Finn scored on a direct penalty kick after the Wildcats were called for tripping in the box during a Blue Jay attack. Finn’s goal expanded the Ripley lead to 2-0 before halftime break.
Excitement picked up for Royal in the second half, and the Ripley goalie was finally able to show off his skills while grabbing several excellent saves and moving out to clear Williamsburg attacks.
On the other end of the field, the Blue Jay offense worked to expand on their lead.
Finn scored his second goal on the night with 14:24 to go in the second half to lift the Jays to a 3-0 lead.
A goal by England with 12:30 to play capped off scoring for the night.

