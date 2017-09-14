G-Men win streak hits 5 Runners compete at Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady G-Men stand at 3-2-2 SHAC play begins for Ripley golfers Week 3 football roundup Jays rise to 5-2 with win over Williamsburg Audrey F Staten Rural Heritage Quilt Show winners RULH Elementary first graders take on new technology 2017 DAR Charity Golf Scramble St. Michael students visit “Living Lands and Waters” RULH High School reaches out to those in need Lillian E Cowdrey Catherine A Houk Warriors win Jim Neu XC Invite Week 2 football roundup Broncos unbeaten at 4-0 Lady Broncos compete in Bob Schul XC Invite Ronnie L Day Nettie F Lightner Buildings demolished, Village waits to be paid Ohio Rural Heritage Festival celebrated Henry E Fields Anleah W Stamper Maxine M Garrett U.S. 68 reopens Drought ends for Lady Rockets G-Men rise to 3-1 with back-to-back victories Rockets cruise to 4-0 win over Jays Lady Broncos start off SBAAC American Division play with 3-2 win over Goshen Week one football roundup Preparation begins for Ripley River Village Christmas celebration 3rd Annual Job Fair sponsored by Open Arms*****Always helps Veterans and others Evelyn E Smith Peggy A Wiederhold Thomas P Neary Warriors kick off SHAC play Lady Broncos stand at 2-1 Late Devil goals lead to Lady Warrior loss David R Carrington Sr 2017 Ohio Rural Heritage Festival Ripley DAR contributes towards new village flags Rural Heritage Festival event schedule Betty G Schatzman Robert L McAfee Paul V Tolle Herbert D Smith Helen R Little Eugene M Press Lady Broncos out to defend league title SHAC holds volleyball preview Lady Warriors packed with experience, talent for 2017 fall soccer campaign Georgetown’s Sininger off to excellent start for 2017 golf season RULH BOE recognizes Dr. Naylor for years of service as superintendent RULH Superintendent invites public to district open house Bob Groh Memorial Show set for August 26 at Heritage Festival ‘Support Your Veterans’ Car & Bike Show Danny F Dickson Eva J Smith Michael R Stewart Sr Charles McRoberts III Marsha B Thigpen Michael L Chinn William A Coyne Jr Woman found dead in Ripley A girl’s life on the gridiron Rockets face G-Men in preseason scrimmage 13th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk draws a crowd William C Latham Over 20,000 pounds of trash picked up in and around Ohio River in Ripley Ripley Village Council approves water plans Steps at Rankin House closed Marilyn A Wren Larry E Carter Virginia L McQuitty Practices get underway for fall sports Jays soon to begin quest for SHAC title Western Brown to hold Meet the Teams Night and OHSAA parent meeting Aug. 8 Norville F Hardyman Carol J Tracy James Witt Ripley officer receives commendation for quick action Bicentennial at Ripley First Presbyterian RULH welcomes new school principals Aberdeen’s Police Dept. continues to grow Mary F McElroy Broncos out to defend SBAAC American Division soccer title Bronco 5K to take place Aug. 5 EHS volleyball team ready for new season Michael C Cooper Raymond Mays Harry E Smittle Jr Mary A Flaugher Western Brown’s Leto excels in Australia Rockets ready for 1st season in SBAAC Paddling, hiking activities available at Ohio State Parks SB Warriors get set to hit gridiron for 2nd year of varsity football Scotty W Johnson Glenna V Moertle Rickey L Hoffer
G-Men win streak hits 5

Georgetown senior Logan Doss leads an attack during a match this season.

 

Georgetown boys soccer team rises to 4-1 in SBAAC Nat’l Division with 8-0 win over CNE – 

By Wade Linville – 

The Georgetown G-Men’s winning streak hit five games on Sept. 12, as they cruised to an 8-0 victory over the visiting Clermont Northeastern Rockets. Tuesday’s league victory over the Rockets lifted the G-Men to a league record of 4-1 and an overall mark of 6-1.
There were six G-Men to score goals in Tuesday’s victory. Juniors Emerson Cahall and Cameron Brookbank led Georgetown scorers with two goals each. Contributing with one goal apiece in the win were senior Will Mootz, junior Luke Mason, freshman Blake Tolle, and senior Logan Doss.
Georgetown’s junior goalkeeper Noah Pack saw little action in Tuesday’s match, needing to grab only two saves to hold the Rockets scoreless, and the G-Men’s sophomore back-up goalie only had to record three saves to contribute in the shutout.
Georgetown head soccer coach Cory Cahall said that the “team is starting to click” and they approach the midway point in their 2017 season.
“We have adjusted some player positions and formations from earlier in the season, and it seems to be working for us,” said Cahall. “I feel like we are about where I would like us to be at this point in the season. We are sitting at 6-1-0, but we have several big games coming up in the second half of our season that we are looking forward to competing in. Like any team, we have areas of improvement we are actively addressing. We will continue to work hard and keep elevating our level of play.”
The G-Men entered Tuesday’s bout against Clermont Northeastern coming off an 8-3 league win over the Felicity-Franklin Cardinals on Sept. 7.
The only loss so far for the G-Men came at the hands of last year’s Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division champion Bethel-Tate Tigers, a 6-2 league loss on Aug. 24 at Georgetown.
The G-Men will face the Tigers one again on Sept. 21 at Bethel in their quest to claim the league crown.
The G-Men were scheduled to take on the Blanchester Wildcats in a league game on the road Sept. 14, and on Sept. 18 they will host the Western Brown Broncos for a non-league match.

