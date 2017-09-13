Audrey F Staten

Audrey F. (Marshall) Staten, age 91 of Georgetown, Ohio died Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at her residence. She was a homemaker, a member of the Ash Ridge Church and the Russellville Order of Eastern Star. She was born September 6, 1926 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Charles Henry and Florence Minnie (Meyer) Marshall, Sr. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Charles “Buck” Staten in 1976; one daughter – Marsha Ann Staten; two sisters – Rachel Marshall and Toni Myers and one brother – Henry Marshall II. Audrey F. (Marshall) Staten, age 91 of Georgetown, Ohio died Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at her residence. She was a homemaker, a member of the Ash Ridge Church and the Russellville Order of Eastern Star. She was born September 6, 1926 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Charles Henry and Florence Minnie (Meyer) Marshall, Sr. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Charles “Buck” Staten in 1976; one daughter – Marsha Ann Staten; two sisters – Rachel Marshall and Toni Myers and one brother – Henry Marshall II.

Mrs. Staten is survived by two sons – Kim Staten (Sherry) and Todd Staten (Tammy) all of Ash Ridge, Ohio; three grandchildren – Misty, Christopher and Brock Staten; three step grandchildren – Corey, Roxanne and Holly Thoroman; three great grandchildren – Alexis, Gracie and Lillian Staten; one step great grandchild – Brooklyn Thoroman and several nieces and nephews.

Order of Eastern Star and funeral services will be at 3:00 P.M. Friday, September 15, 2017 at the Ash Ridge Church, U.S. Route 62, Ash Ridge, Ohio. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. – 3:00 P.M. Friday at the church. Interment will be in the Ash Ridge Cemetery. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Ash Ridge Church, 10234 US 62, Sardinia OH 45171 or to Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Blvd., Mt. Orab OH 45154