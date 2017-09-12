St. Michael students visit “Living Lands and Waters”

By Andrew Arn, Principal at St. Michael School –

On Wednesday, August 23, St. Michael’s 5th-8th grade science classes travelled to California, Ohio to visit “Living Lands, and Waters” and had a fantastic day.

Living Lands and Waters is an environmental organization who among other missions, is the world’s only “industrial strength” river cleanup organization.

St. Michael students visited their operation, and were educated on many important subjects like the Ohio river, the environment, water quality and natural resources.