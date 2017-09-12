Rural Heritage Quilt Show winners

The Ohio Rural Heritage Quilt Show held on Saturday, August 26 at Ripley’s Library Annex, next to the Union Township Library was well attended.

There were 69 quilts and about 45 aprons on display. There were baby quilts, vintage quilts, two crazy quilts,a poster bed quilt, machine made quilts and lots of aprons. The attendees were given a “People’s Choice” ballet to mark their three favorite quilts. One hundred thirty-five voted.

The Best of the Show was a beautiful blue and yellow machined quilt made by Leah Mussinan, of Ripley. It was called “Bargello Heart.”

The second place winner was a quilt belonging to Jill Ring of Georgetown, the pattern is called “Cathedral Window”,which was very enteric and beautiful all hand made.