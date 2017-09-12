RULH High School reaches out to those in need

By Chris Young, Principal at RULH High School –

The RULH FCCLA and RULH High School Student Council are sponsoring a Can Food Drive Sept. 5 through Sept. 22. Canned food will be collected at all three schools (RULH ES, RULH MS, and RULH ES). Items needed include peanut butter, jelly, Jiffy cornbread mix, canned peas/corn/beans, canned soups, rice, and dry beans. All donations will go to the Ripley Food Pantry. The RULH HS National Honor Society is collecting monetary donations to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. Donations will be given to the following organizations: The Red Cross, Houston SPCA, Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief Fund, and Americares.