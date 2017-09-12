RULH Elementary first graders take on new technology

By Aric Fiscus –

It has been a great start to the 2017 school year. Welcome back night was well attended by the students and their families. First grade teachers Mrs. Aimee Carpenter, Mrs. Lisa Moran and Mrs. Kelly Saelens have welcomed back over sixty new students.

First graders have been busy learning the JAYS Rules and are practicing being good citizens in our school. They are earning green tickets for making good choices.

In math, students have been learning how to join groups together to make addition sentences. Students have had a busy week learning new vocabulary, sight words, short a, spelling words, and reading our new weekly story.