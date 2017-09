Lillian Elenor Cowdrey 98 passed away Sunday September 10, 2017 at Mercy Clermont Hospital in Batavia.

She is survived by 1 son Robert(Lois) Cowdrey and 1 daughter Beverly(Barry) Moran, 7 grandsons, 9 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 14, 2017 1:00PM at the Beam-Fender Funeral Home in Sardinia, Ohio Visitation from 11:00AM until time of service. Burial in Sardinia Cemetery.