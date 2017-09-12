2017 DAR Charity Golf Scramble

By Martha B. Jacob –

The DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) Ripley-Lieutenant Byrd Chapter will once again sponsor the 2017 Charity Golf Scramble on Saturday, September 16 at the White Oak Golf Course.

According to Dee Watters, Regent for the Ripley Chapter, this years golf scramble is expected to draw huge crowds and participants.

“This year marks our third year for the Charity Golf Scramble,” Watters said. “All the organizing of the event is complete and we’re excited that it is finally here. Proceeds from this event will be used for our Veterans Programs, community service projects and history preservation.