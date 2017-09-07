Broncos unbeaten at 4-0

By Wade Linville –

The Western Brown Broncos are off to an excellent start in their quest to repeat as Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division champions, rising to a 2-0 league mark with a narrow 1-0 victory over Wilmington on Aug. 29.

It was a a goal by Austin Coffey that came off an assist by Blake Hurt that lifted the Broncos to the Aug. 29 win over Wilmington.

The Broncos started off their 2017 soccer campaign with a 2-0 victory over Goshen on Aug. 22, and before their win over Wilmington they were able to claim non-league victories over Hillsboro (5-0) and Little Miami (3-2).

In four games this season, Western Brown’s junior goalkeeper Sam Linkous has given up only two goals and recorded three shutouts.

The Broncos were scheduled to face Batavia on Sept. 7, and they are back in action on their home field Sept. 12 for a league contest against the New Richmond Lions who stood at a 2-2 overall record after their 5-0 loss to Wilmington on Sept. 5.