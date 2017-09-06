Ronnie L Day Nettie F Lightner Buildings demolished, Village waits to be paid Ohio Rural Heritage Festival celebrated Henry E Fields Anleah W Stamper Maxine M Garrett U.S. 68 reopens Drought ends for Lady Rockets G-Men rise to 3-1 with back-to-back victories Rockets cruise to 4-0 win over Jays Lady Broncos start off SBAAC American Division play with 3-2 win over Goshen Week one football roundup Preparation begins for Ripley River Village Christmas celebration 3rd Annual Job Fair sponsored by Open Arms*****Always helps Veterans and others Evelyn E Smith Peggy A Wiederhold Thomas P Neary Warriors kick off SHAC play Lady Broncos stand at 2-1 Late Devil goals lead to Lady Warrior loss David R Carrington Sr 2017 Ohio Rural Heritage Festival Ripley DAR contributes towards new village flags Rural Heritage Festival event schedule Betty G Schatzman Robert L McAfee Paul V Tolle Herbert D Smith Helen R Little Eugene M Press Lady Broncos out to defend league title SHAC holds volleyball preview Lady Warriors packed with experience, talent for 2017 fall soccer campaign Georgetown’s Sininger off to excellent start for 2017 golf season RULH BOE recognizes Dr. Naylor for years of service as superintendent RULH Superintendent invites public to district open house Bob Groh Memorial Show set for August 26 at Heritage Festival ‘Support Your Veterans’ Car & Bike Show Danny F Dickson Eva J Smith Michael R Stewart Sr Charles McRoberts III Marsha B Thigpen Michael L Chinn William A Coyne Jr Woman found dead in Ripley A girl’s life on the gridiron Rockets face G-Men in preseason scrimmage 13th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk draws a crowd William C Latham Over 20,000 pounds of trash picked up in and around Ohio River in Ripley Ripley Village Council approves water plans Steps at Rankin House closed Marilyn A Wren Larry E Carter Virginia L McQuitty Practices get underway for fall sports Jays soon to begin quest for SHAC title Western Brown to hold Meet the Teams Night and OHSAA parent meeting Aug. 8 Norville F Hardyman Carol J Tracy James Witt Ripley officer receives commendation for quick action Bicentennial at Ripley First Presbyterian RULH welcomes new school principals Aberdeen’s Police Dept. continues to grow Mary F McElroy Broncos out to defend SBAAC American Division soccer title Bronco 5K to take place Aug. 5 EHS volleyball team ready for new season Michael C Cooper Raymond Mays Harry E Smittle Jr Mary A Flaugher Western Brown’s Leto excels in Australia Rockets ready for 1st season in SBAAC Paddling, hiking activities available at Ohio State Parks SB Warriors get set to hit gridiron for 2nd year of varsity football Scotty W Johnson Glenna V Moertle Rickey L Hoffer Ruth E Ward David A Watson Janet L Dotson Vilvie S King Steven C Utter Cropper joins Fallis at Bethel-Tate Local kids find success in world of martial arts 13th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk set for Aug. 5 Teams compete in memory of Randy Fulton Mike W Smith Roger Helton David A Borders Timothy E Argenbright Joseph W Sherrill Frances K Pedigo Water distribution plans for Ripley move forward Historic Trapp and Wilson building sold RULH graduate wins HFR Scholarship
Ronnie L Day

Written by Ripley Bee

Ronnie Lee Day, age 54 of West Union, Ohio, died Sunday, September 3, 2017 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman, Ohio.  He worked in manufacturing and was previously a restaurant owner and also worked in the rent to own business.  He attended the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in West Union, Ohio.  Mr. Day was born December 27, 1962 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Woodrow Wilson and Betty Anna (Lightner) Day.  He was also preceded in death by three sisters – Debbie Kemmeter, Linda Strausbaugh and Brenda Medley.

Mr. Day is survived by his loving wife – C. Rachel (Fussnecker) Day; three children – Krista Marie Day of Maysville, Kentucky, Kayla Lee Day of Maysville, Kentucky and Brandon Lee Day of Portsmouth, Ohio; two granddaughters – Trinity Marie Day and Ka’Lee Marie Taylor; six step-children – Heidi Marie Jones (Steve) of Bethel, Ohio, Sarah Elizabeth Kennedy (Rick) of Peebles, Ohio, Olivia Renee’ Mills (Wayne) of Bethel, Ohio, Jonathan Gabriel Spornhauer of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Andrea Rachel Spornhauer of West Union, Ohio and Hunter Thomas Lee Baker of West Union, Ohio; six step-grandchildren – Natalee Biggs, Autumn Mills, Carly Jones, Mia Pengallo, Stephan Jones and Brooklyn Kennedy;  he was a “Dad” to many others and helped raise several step-children; one brother – Woodrow Day of Flemingsburg, Kentucky and one sister – Rosetta Day of Cincinnati, Ohio; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, September 8, 2017 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, September 7, 2017 at the funeral home.  Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

Condolences may be sent to the family at:  www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

