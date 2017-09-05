Ohio Rural Heritage Festival celebrated

By Wayne Gates –

The Ohio Rural Heritage Festival Parade was celebrated in Ripley on Friday, August 25.

The Grand Marshal for the parade was Doug Bentley, who has a 50 year record of public service with the medical community and military service in Vietnam.

“It’s quite an honor. I never dreamed in my life that I would have been recognized like that,” Bentley said. The Ohio Rural Heritage Festival Queen Pageant was held on Thursday eventing, with 17 year old Addison Fowler of Fayetteville being named the winner.