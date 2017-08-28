Preparation begins for Ripley River Village Christmas celebration

By Fred Dengler –

Planning has started for the 2017 Ripley River Village Christmas scheduled for December 8, 9, and 10. Meetings for events and groups will be held at the Ripley Library meeting room August 31, Thursday at 7 p.m. and September 7, Thursday at 7 p.m. Come and get involved.

We need help with the beautiful luminaries that are lit on Saturday night and any group or activity that you would like to promote or sponsor can be planned and discussed. How about a Baby Show/ Quilt Show? Little Miss and Mr. Event? Have your club or group do a bazaar or fund raiser!

Make it a very Merry Christmas!