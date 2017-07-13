Mike W Smith of Amelia, OH passed away July 12, 2017 at the age of 56. He was born to Charles and Phyllis Smith on August 14, 1952.

Mike was a loving and devoted father to Crystal Smith of Fayetteville, OH; Shannon Smith of Portsmouth, OH; Brittney Smith of Seaman, OH; and step-son Zach Beyer of Hamersville, OH. He also cherished his many wonderful grandchildren. Mike was a loving brother to Charles Smith Jr. of Mt. Orab, OH. He also had several special friends.

Mike was preceded in death by is father Charles Joseph, and his brother Bobby Lee.

He will be deeply missed by his numerous family members, and friends.

Mike spent his time collecting arrowheads and Indian Artifacts, he also handcrafted knives, and was a very handy man.

There will be a memorial service on Saturday, July 22, 2017 begining at 2:00 pm, the service will be held at The Brotherhood MC Field located at 21693 US 68, Blanchester, OH 45106. There will be balloons out front so that no-one misses the driveway. If you would like to you may bring a covered dish.

Memorial Donations can be made to Megie Funeral Home on behalf of the family.