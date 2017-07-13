Mike W Smith Roger Helton David A Borders Timothy E Argenbright Joseph W Sherrill Frances K Pedigo Water distribution plans for Ripley move forward Historic Trapp and Wilson building sold RULH graduate wins HFR Scholarship Blanche Malblanc Pauline L Kirk Over 70 take part in 11th Joe Myers 5K Classic Lions Club 4th of July Festival brings outdoor fun to Ripley ODNR reminds visitors to swim safe this summer Changes in high school track and field/cross country rules include school issued and approved uniforms Betty L Philpott Judy B Williams Billie J Russell Remembering Ravye 25 attend volleyball camp in Fayetteville Western Brown hosts Pee Wee Football Camp Eugene L Baumann RULH selects Wilkins as new superintendent Corps of Engineer to study erosion issue in Ripley More funds available through Revolving Loans Jack Hamilton Charles L Glover Maxine M Stires Western Brown youth basketball camps a success Leto to represent Team USA in Australia Broncos hard at work in preparation for fall season Eastern approves bowling team Phyllis Ruth Lois A Manley Eddie L Carr Thomas L Carnahan Cameron Barkley Walter J McGee Gary J Graham George D Johnson Walter F Crawford Jr Charles E Meranda Jr Historic home in Ripley is sold following renovations Hyde finds home at Midway Youngsters work to improve on hoop skills at Eastern basketball camps Sizer named All-District Honorable Mention Western Brown’s Barnes earns All-State, All-District honors Local players compete in SWOFCA Ron Woyan East/West All-Star Game 6th annual Ravye Williams Memorial 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament set for June 24 Clarence E Teal Rosie B Poe Monard C Boots James P Conrad James T Dinser Scott J Swearingen Eastern’s Farris earns award for top 2-point field percentage in Ohio Georgetown’s Seigla earns All-District honors OHSAA announces 2017 football regions and playoffs format Western Brown volleyball camps a success with over 100 in attendance Rigdon finishes high school running career with 10th place finish at state track and field championship meet Grace E Fite Students speak out in support of Skinner Ripley Council to pay half the cost for Air Evac services John McGee Timmy Burson Patricia A London Mary J Hall Kenneth R Behymer Western Brown’s Joe Sams commits to Marietta College WBHS to hold girls youth basketball camp Day to continue baseball career on collegiate level at UC Clermont Western’s Pack signs with NKU WBHS to host youth boys basketball camp Eastern’s Rigdon, Hopkins are STATE BOUND James Ratliff Robert P Lesko Air Evac Lifeteam requests contract with Ripley Council and life squad Odyssey Canvas Works, Inc. is back home working in new building Ripley’s Memorial Day Ceremony, Monday, May 29 Local athletes advance to track and field regionals SBAAC awards baseball, softball, boys track and field First Team all-stars SHAC awards baseball all-stars Lady Broncos finish as SW District Div. II runner-up Lady Warriors cap off season as SE District Div. III runner-up Impressive post-season tourney run reaches end for Lady Rockets Rose M Crone Strategies discussed to join Maysville/Mason County KY with Brown County communities for economic growth Ripley-Lieutenant Byrd Chapter/DAR looking for new members Linda M Lawson Margaret G Newkirk Gregory R Dunn Sandra L Haitz Wesley A Cooper Everette F Donell Lady Broncos move to SW District Div. II finals Lady Rockets top Cincy Christian 22-1 to earn berth in district finals Lady Warriors head to SE District Div. III finals with win over Gallia SW District Track and Field Tourney action gets underway Russell E Conn Robert T Fisher
Obituaries

Mike W Smith

About

Written by Ripley Bee Leave a comment

Mike W Smith of Amelia, OH passed away July 12, 2017 at the age of 56. He was born to Charles and Phyllis Smith on August 14, 1952.

Mike was a loving and devoted father to Crystal Smith of Fayetteville, OH; Shannon Smith of Portsmouth, OH; Brittney Smith of Seaman, OH; and step-son Zach Beyer of Hamersville, OH. He also cherished his many wonderful grandchildren. Mike was a loving brother to Charles Smith Jr. of Mt. Orab, OH. He also had several special friends.

Mike was preceded in death by is father Charles Joseph, and his brother Bobby Lee.

He will be deeply missed by his numerous family members, and friends.

Mike spent his time collecting arrowheads and Indian Artifacts, he also handcrafted knives, and was a very handy man.

There will be a memorial service on Saturday, July 22, 2017 begining at 2:00 pm, the service will be held at The Brotherhood MC Field located at 21693 US 68, Blanchester, OH 45106. There will be balloons out front so that no-one misses the driveway. If you would like to you may bring a covered dish.

Memorial Donations can be made to Megie Funeral Home on behalf of the family.

