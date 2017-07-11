Joseph W Sherrill

Joseph William Sherrill, age 49 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Saturday, July 8, 2017 in Sparta, Kentucky. Joseph was born October 23, 1967 in Mariemont, Ohio the son of Virginia (Kain) Pendergrass of Mt. Orab, Ohio and the late Ralph Eugene Sherrill. He was also preceded in death by his sister – Anita Marie Frisby and his grandparents.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Sherrill is survived by one daughter – Paige Duncan of Eastgate, Ohio; three brothers – Ralph (Tanya) Sherrill of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Terry Hicks of Erlanger, Kentucky and Kenny (John Hollingsworth) Hicks of Eastgate, Ohio; uncle to the three B’s and other nieces and nephews and his girlfriend – Bonnie Allen of Mt. Orab, Ohio.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 3:00 P.M. Sunday, July 16, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M. – 3:00 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue Fund, Inc., 85 Lucy Run Road, Amelia, Ohio 45102.

