Frances K Pedigo

Frances Katherine Pedigo, 96, died on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at the Anderson Nursing Care Facility in Cincinnati, Ohio, after a brief illness.

Mrs. Pedigo was born on October 9, 1920, in Humboldt, TN, the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Arlie Miller Pounds. On January 12, 1945 she married Benjamin Pedigo at the Lambuth Memorial Church in Jackson, TN. They raised a daughter, Lynn Louise Pedigo and a son, Benjamin Harrison Pedigo III.

She graduated from Sullins College, Bristol, VA in 1941 and attended the University of Tennessee. Her husbands career in public health took them to many states and Puerto Rico. She spent a large part of her life in Atlanta, GA where she was a volunteer at Dekalb General Hospital for 20 years. In 1987, she and her husband moved to Ripley, OH to be closer to their family. Mrs. Pedigo enjoyed reading, walking and being with her grandchildren. She was a dedicated wife and mother.

Mrs. Pedigo is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, her daughter Lynn, her four brothers, Frank, Charles, Bill, Arlie and a nephew, Bob Pounds.

Her survivors include her son and daughter in law, Benjamin and Kim Pedigo of Ripley, OH, her grandchildren, Lynns daughter, Claire Robison, Columbus, OH, Harrison Pedigo, Maysville, KY, Katherine and Grace Pedigo, Ripley, OH, nephews and nieces, Charles Pounds, Germantown, TN, Jean Cox, Hopkinsville, KY, Arlie Pounds, Jackson, TN, Lee Ann Waldrop, Jackson, TN, Susan Johnson, Atlanta, GA, Bill Pounds, Atlanta, GA , Dr. George Petty, Rochester, MN and cousin Dr. Arnold (Linda) Schroeter, Rochester, MN.

A memorial service will be held at 7 PM on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Interment will be at the Rose Hill Cemetery, Humboldt, TN. at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to: Community Bible Church, PO Box 334, Aberdeen, OH, 45101.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com