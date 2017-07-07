Water distribution plans for Ripley move forward

By Martha B. Jacob –

Ripley Village Council met in regular session on June 27 before a full council.

Dan Schaefer, an engineer with Brandstetter Carroll Inc., stood at the beginning of the meeting and talked at length about the upcoming long-term plans for the water distribution network to improve services and eliminate the ongoing problems with the water treatment plant.

Mayor Leonard said that renovation work had begun on the lower Main Street properties and it was anticipated that the buildings would be ready for businesses to move into them in a couple months.