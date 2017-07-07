RULH graduate wins HFR Scholarship

By Martha B. Jacob –

On May 21, RULH High School senior, Johannah Fisher received a $3,000 scholarship from the Helen Frank-Roush Scholarship (HFR) fund, marking the thirteenth presentation of the award.

Fisher plans on furthering her education at Wright State University this fall.

Brian Mueller, Helen Frank-Roush Scholarship founder made the presentation during the school’s Award’s Banquet. The Helen Frank-Roush Scholarship is an Ohio nonprofit corporation. To learn more about this scholarship and how to apply for it next year please visit the website www.facebook.com/hfrscholarship.